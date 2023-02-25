Parineeti Chopra Opens Up On Her Relationship Status, Wedding Plans: 'I Fall In Love...'

Parineeti Chopra recently opened up on her relationship status. She also revealed her marriage plans. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared that she wants to get married and would love to have children.

She said, "In terms of my personal life, I would love to get married and I would love to have children in my life. That is also important. I want to have a great balanced career that is full of highs and lows. I welcome both equally. I want to be healthy, I want to be happy with my family and my friends."

Highlighting the importance of marriage in her life, Parineeti said that she values the institution of marriage a lot and would want to share the news of her wedding with everyone, when it happens.

The Ishaqzaade actress also confessed that she is not dating anyone as she hasn't found "her special one yet". "All you have to do is find me a boy then my personal life will be sorted. If you have any recommendations, I am listening," she joked.

Parineeti Chopra on recent Bollywood weddings

In the same interview, Parineeti Chopra talked about Bollywood weddings that took place recently. She said that the celebrities who got married are her friends and she was happy to see them take this leap in their lives. She further stated that whenever she found 'her person' and fell in love with him, she will marry him.

"They are all my friends and I am so happy to see them take this leap. Because many of them have been in love for so long. They have been together for so many years. So, of course, marriage is the next step. The day I find my person and I fall in love with my person, I will want to marry him," she said.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Chamkila, the biopic of Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila.