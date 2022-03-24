Parineeti Chopra Opts Out Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Animal' For Imtiaz Ali's Next Film

Actor Parineeti Chopra has been occupied with a lot of professional commitments in recent days. The actor who is currently busy hosting a reality show has reportedly opted out of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next venture, Animal. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor signing another film was the reason behind her saying no to the Animal.

According to the leading Bollywood portal, the actor has been roped for Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited film titled, Chamkila, based on the life of Indian singer Amar Singh Chamkila. This is the first time that Parineeti will be working with Imtiaz and fans are sure that this collaboration will be something to watch out for.

With this development, Parineeti will unfortunately not be able to work in Animal, as there are serious date overlap issues between both these projects. A trade source close to the development told the leading portal that it is a huge moment for Parineeti because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director and Chamkila will mark their first collaboration.

The source added that the Ladies Vs Ricky Behl actor has to get into prep immediately for the shoot, and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. Animal was announced on 1 January 2021 and is scheduled to release on 2 October 2022. According to the buzz, Ranbir, who is best known for his brooding romantic roles, will take a paradigm shift and portray a dark and intense character in the film. It will be interesting to see whether Ranbir will do justice to the character that seems to be away from the roles he has performed so far.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineti Chopra will next be seen alongside Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, and Boman Irani in the upcoming film, Uunchai. The project is being helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Parineeti Chopra recently made her television debut by being one of the judges of the reality show Hunarbaaz.

(Image: @ParineetiChopra/Instagram/PTI)