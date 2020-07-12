Parineeti Chopra Or Ankita Lokhande: Who Pulled Off The Yellow Chikankari Style Better?

Parineeti Chopra is always praised by fans for her stunning fashion statements. She always manages to makes heads turn with new style trends and give millennials major fashion goals. Parineeti Chopra, along with her acting skills, is also well-known for her fashion sense. Another most-followed name in the fashion world is Ankita Lokhande.

Parineeti Chopra and Ankita Lokhande, both the celebs are active social media users and always keep on updating their Instagram with their fashionable looks. The Hasse Toh Phasee actor, who always looks gorgeous, has surprised her fans in stylish outfits a lot of times. And, Ankita Lokhande also intrigues her fans with the impeccable statements which make her attire the talk of the town.

Surprisingly, both Ankita Lokhande and Parineeti Chopra were spotted wearing a similar yellow Chikankari outfit. Although, both the actors donned the outfits strikingly in their own stylish way, netizens compare their appearances to choose who donned the yellow Chikankari outfit better. Read on to know more about their looks.

Parineeti Chopra or Ankita Lokhande, who wore the yellow traditional wear better?

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in this yellow outfit from the House of Chikankari. She can be seen in a bright yellow colored crop top and matching wide-legged pants, combined with a beautiful dupatta with sequins and tassels detailed. Designed by Sanjana Batra along with Akanksha Kapur, Parineeti Chopra’s ensemble was making heads turn. She accessorized her dress with gold earrings and a ring. Her hairstyle and makeup were on point with loose wavy curls and pink nude lips.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande in this picture is wearing a yellow Chikankari jacket outfit. Her dress is a bright yellow jacket matched up with her western outfit. She wore a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans with a wide-legged pattern with that beautifully embroidered Chikakari jacket. Ankita Lokhande combined her outfit with golden earrings and cream flat sandals. She completed her look with two plaids braided hairstyle to make her look more elegant.

On the work front-

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in movies like Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming movie as per reports are Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which she will essay the role of Pinky. Other movies in her kitty include Bhuj: The Pride Of India, The Girl On The Train, and Saina biopic.

Ankita Lokhande was seen in the movies, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. As per reports, Ankita Lokhande will be seen in Torbaaz, an upcoming movie directed by Girish Malik. The film will feature Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, and Ankita Lokhande as lead characters.

