Parineeti Chopra Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Carried Red Pantsuit Like A Boss?

Bollywood celebs are often spotted donning colourful Pantsuits. It is an uber-cool fashion trend, which has been in trend since quite a while now. Tinsel town stunners, the bubbly Parineeti Chopra and fierce Kangana Ranaut, are known for their edgy fashion choices. Coincidently, both these leading ladies on different occasions opted for bright red-coloured Pantsuits. But who out of the two wore it better is something you can decide by looking at these pictures. Have a look-

Parineeti Chopra Or Kangana Ranaut: Who wore the Red Pantsuit better?

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is one B-town actor whose sartorial choices are not risk-averse. The Hasee Toh Phasee star does not leave any stone unturned in getting her fashion game on, every time she steps out. In this Parineeti Chopra's photo, the Kesari actor looks gorgeous donning a bright-red three-piece pantsuit Pantsuit. With a matching red-tube top, high waist pants, and an open blazer. Parineeti simply aces this Pantsuit look like a boss-lady.

Parineeti Chopra opted for a no-accessories look, she complimented her bright red attire with a pair of nude stilettos to balance the contrast. For hair Pari, wore voluminous blowout waves with a side parting. Her makeup is on-point with glossy nude lip-tone, smokey eyes, shimmery highlighter, and defined brows. Chopra used a lot mascara to accentuate her lashes. The Golmaal Again actor certainly did full justice to her chic red Pantsuit, which she wore for a public event.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, is known for her out of the box fashion choices. She wears her confidence on her sleeves and rocks every ensemble she wears. For a master class for the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi promotions, Ranaut wore this pretty outfit. In this Kangana Ranaut's picture, Bollywood's Queen looks fantabulous, and her entire red-pantsuit look is a highly flattering one.

Especially the way she styled it with the high-collar white top is quite impressive, with colour coordinated pointed toe-heels. For hair, Kangana Ranaut opted for her statement tight curls, with a side parting. The Panga actor kept her makeup dewy and minimalistic with perfectly blended nude eyeshadow and matching lipstick. Similar to Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut too ditched any accessories for this look. Kangana's pantsuit is by designer Michelle Mason. As both Parineeti Chopra and Kangana styled the red-pantsuit look so amazingly it is difficult to pick to side. Hence, both red-pantsuit looks are on par with each other.

