Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha: Who Wore Loose-bottomed Black Pant-suit Better?

Bollywood celebrities are known for wearing stunning outfits whenever they step out in public. However, many times, a similar fashion and style run down the Bollywood industry, and many actors try to copy that style. However, every celebrity carries their ensemble in their own unique way, the case in point being Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra's fashion statement is quite unique. However, Sonakshi Sinha is also known for her super-stylish looks and attire. Parineeti Chopra specializes in giving an elegant and cool touch to even a basic top and shirt. In the same way, Sonakshi Sinha also gives tough competition to all the fashionistas of Bollywood with her gorgeous attires. The two actors were seen wearing similar black formal pant-suit, giving major fashion goals to their fans. So, let’s see which fashion diva donned the black pant-suit better?

Parineeti Chopra vs Sonakshi Sinha in stylish black formals?

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra slayed in this black satin pantsuit. The high waist pant combined with a statement belt added grace to her look. Parineeti Chopra’s outfit also comprised of a long blazer and full-sleeves and V-neck collared pattern. She paired her outfit with elegant black heels.

However, her leather broad belt with golden buckle detailed and classified her blazer look. The beautiful actor completed her look with smoky eye makeup and with nude hues and light brown matte lips. Parineeti Chopra’s wavy hair made her pant-suit look more elegant. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s black pant-suit look-

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha donned this buttoned black pant-suit amazingly. Her dress comprised of a loose-bottomed black pant and long round blazer. She paired her blazer with a black belt that graced her look. Her blazer had a V-neck plunging neckline and loose statement sleeves. Along with the puffed sleeves, her blazer also had detailed pockets on both sides.

For hairstyle, she opted for a middle-parted sleek long open hair complimenting her gorgeous face cut. For make-up, Sonakshi Sinha opted for pink glossy lips, smokey eyes and nude hues of make-up. Sonashi complimented her black pant-suit look with black boots and slim neckpiece. Take a look at this Sonakshi’s stylish look-

