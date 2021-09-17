Parineeti Chopra Pens B'day Wish For Brother-in-law Nick, Says 'may This Year Be Best One'

Singer Nick Jonas ho recently ringed on his 29th birthday, received beautiful wishes from his wife Priyanka Chopra and her family. After his wife and global sensation penned an endearing wish, Priyanka’s sister Parineeti who shares a great bond with Nick has special wishes for him. Parineeti took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures along with a note to wish the Sucker singer.

In one of the pictures which is a mirror selfie, Parineeti can be seen posing with sister Priyanka, brother-in-law- Nick, and some of their friends while dining out at a restaurant. The other picture showed Parineeti posing with Nick, Priyanka, and her mother Madhu Chopra. “Happy Birthday BP. May this year be the best one yet… Here’s to more lively discussions and freaky predictions,” she wrote alongside both the pictures.

Parineeti Chopra wishes brother-in-law Nick Jonas with a special post

On the other hand, Priyanka had surprised her husband by paying him a visit to Farmington, Pennsylvania. She also penned an adorable note on Instagram while wishing him on the special day. "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you, baby...Thank you for being you (sic)," wrote Priyanka. Nick Jonas shared the same photo and revealed Priyanka surprised him He wrote, "She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017. The singer had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had three big releases this year including the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train released on Netflix in February, followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and a biopic on Saina Nehwal. Though the theatrical run of the latter two films was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the films were subsequently released on streaming platforms. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her next Citadel in the UK. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. Her next Hindi film will be Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ParineetiChopra