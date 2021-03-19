Parineeti Chopra Pens Birthday Message For Brother Sahaj Chopra: 'You’ve Been My Big Man'

Parineeti Chopra wrote a loving message for her brother on the occasion of his birthday on March 19, 2021, on Instagram. The actor posted two pictures of herself with her younger brother alongside the long post. The pictures that she posted show her and Sahaj Chopra sitting out on a patio enjoying some quality time together. The pictures that have been captured of the two seem to be candids that have been clicked mid-conversation. The two siblings are captured sharing a laugh while talking to each other and Parineeti Chopra has said that the pictures actually sum up their relationship quite well.

Parineeti's birthday wish for her brother

She said in her caption that even when the duo was old and grey they would in all probability be sitting out, enjoying the sun and each other’s company, just as they are in the picture she has shared, sitting and chatting while bathed in sunlight. She said that the picture of them sitting down and discussing their lives and their aspirations was what defined them the best. Parineeti Chopra called her brother her ‘little baby’ while also being her ‘mentor’ and guide in her life. She reminisced about how she had hurried to carry her baby brother in her arms when he was born and had carried him every day until he had become too heavy for her to carry.

Parineeti Chopra’s brother had seemed to take over from her as the care-taker as soon as she had put him down from her arms, she noted. She said that when no one else had, he had held her hand and shown her the path. Parineeti Chopra quipped, “you’ve been my big man, since you were a little man”. She ended her post by wishing him a happy birthday and affirming him of her love for him while calling him a “stoooopid boiiiiiiii”.

Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram followers took the opportunity to wish Sahaj Chopra on Parineeti’s post. They wished him happiness and prosperity and said that they hoped that the bond between the two siblings never weakened. One particular follower also said that Parineeti had penned down her thoughts beautifully and also felt that the pictures she had shared were really nice. Most of her followers left their thoughts and wishes on the post in the form of emojis.

