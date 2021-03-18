Parineeti Chopra Pens Note To Saina Nehwal, Calls Her 'my Champion And My Muse'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter to pen a sweet note to Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actor also wished Saina as she rang in her 31st birthday yesterday. Parineeti Chopra, in her special note to the player, called Saina Nehwal her ‘champion’ and her ‘muse’. She also wishes to make her proud as she will be seen portraying her role in the upcoming film Saina.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “My champion, and my muse! Trying to become you for the last 2 years was my biggest honour ... Happy bdayyy SAINA! Hope we make you proud with your story ðŸ’•ðŸ™ @NSaina”. Take a look at the post below.

Parineeti Chopra will play Saina Nehwal in the upcoming film Saina. Parineeti has been actively promoting her film Saina on social media as the film gets closer to its release. Fans have already seen the actor in the film's trailer, which was released about a week ago, as a badminton athlete. Parineeti, on the other hand, has shared yet another example of how close she looks on screen to Nehwal by sharing a photo of herself recreating an old photo of the athlete.

The actor’s latest Instagram post shows that she is confident in her work as she posted a picture of herself imitating Saina’s post beside the original one. She also wrote, “Thrilled to be able to do THIS as an actor once in my life. ðŸ¸ðŸ™ #SainaXParineeti #Grateful”. Take a look.

She posted a video on Instagram on March 17, 2021, giving a behind-the-scenes look at her preparations for her role in Saina. In the two-minute video, she can be seen rigorously practising badminton and sharing her badminton experience. She can be seen doing a number of workouts in order to get into character and learn how to play the sport. “How I became ‘#Saina',” she wrote in the caption. Filmed in London, Mumbai, and Thane, India. She also wrote, “Thank you for teaching me, Eshan, Vad sir, and the entire badminton community. I dedicate this film to you”.

Saina's release and more

Under the banners of T-Series and Front Foot Pictures, Saina is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj, and Rashesh Shah. The film was supposed to be released in September of last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be released in theatres on March 26, 2021.