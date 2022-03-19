Parineeti Chopra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Brother Sahaj; Calls Him 'my Love And Soul'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shares a very special bond with her brother Sahaj Chopra. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor often treats fans with pictures of her brother, shelling out some major sibling goals. From birthday posts to festival posts, Sahaj is an integral part of Parineeti's Instagram. Recently, as Sahaj Chopra turned a year older on Saturday, Parineeti took to her social media handle and showered love on her brother.

Parineeti Chopra wishes brother Sahaj Chopra on his birthday

On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet picture. In the photo, the Jabariya Jodi actor is seen leaning on her brother's shoulder as both of them smiled through the camera. Parineeti is seen donned in a black dress, whereas, her brother Sahaj sported a red hoodie look. Sharing the photo Parineeti penned a heartwarming caption. She wrote "Happy bday my love, my light, my soul. You were born and a tiny, cute baby was put into my arms. I was told - “Tisha, this is your little brother!” In that second I became your didi and changed forever .. 😊Happy bday stooopid boiiiii. Lufff yewww! 💕@thisissahajchopra"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on both of you" another wrote "So cute looking both you ❤️" the other user wrote "@thisissahajchopra Would Had Made This Pic More Beautiful if Reena Ma'am Head Was on Ur Second Shoulder 😍 🙂" Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Parineeti Chopra on the professional front

On the work front, Parineeti recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Along with this she also has the film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in her Kitty. Moreover, The Girl on the Train actor recently made her television debut by being one of the judges of the Colors Tv reality show Hunarbaaz, along with Mithun Chakraborty.

Image: Instagram@parineetichopra