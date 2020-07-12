Parineeti Chopra's Peppy Songs Perfect For Your Workout Playlist

With many gyms and other exercise studios being shut due to lockdown, it is difficult for many to maintain their health. While yoga and cardio can be easily done at home, one can also opt for a fat-burning Zumba session along with some Bollywood music. Actor Parineeti Chopra has been a part of several such Bollywood songs that are perfect to add to your workout playlist. Here are some of her top songs that will help you with your workout.

Parineeti Chopra's songs to listen to while working out

Jaaneman Aah

The song Jaaneman Aah featuring Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra is from the film Dishoom. Parineeti Chopra made a special appearance for the song from Dishoom, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham. The song got around 43 M views on YouTube when it released, soon becoming one of her best songs so far.

Jigar Ka Tukda

Parineeti Chopra made her debut in Bollywood with the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She starred opposite Ranveer Singh in the film. The dance number Jigar Ka Tukda from her film is another popular song you could add to your workout playlist. The song has over 26M view on YouTube.

Proper Patola

The song Proper Patola starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. From the film Namaste England, the song is another popular dance number that is good to add to your workout playlist. Proper Patola has some amazing hook steps that you could copy and that can help with your Zumba session.

Khadke Glassy

From the film Jabariya Jodi, the song Khadke Glassy features Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra. The original Khadke Glassi, which released years ago is credited as Honey Singh's first song. The song has a catchy tune that will make you feel energised and help you in burning some more fats.

Punjabi Wedding Song

Another Parineeti Chopra's peppy dance number is Punjabi Wedding Song. This song featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is from the film Hasee toh Phasee. The song Punjabi Wedding Song is another song to add to your workout playlist that will make you want to get on your feet and dance your heart out. The song featuring these Bollywood stars has over 69 M views on YouTube.

