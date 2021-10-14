Parineeti Chopra Plays Football With Little Girls '11000 Ft Above Sea Level'; Watch

Actor Patineeti Chopra has added another memory to her Nepal travel diaries as she enjoys a fun game of football with little girls in the middle of the street. The Saina actor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie with renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya titled Uunchai. Taking a breather from the shooting every now and then, Parineeti is sharing some of the most beautiful locations to her fans via social media.

Parineeti Chopra plays football with little girls

Taking to her Instagram on October 14, the 32-year-old actor shared a video of her playing football with some young local girls in Nepal. Sporting black attire apt to fight off the freezing temperatures at the high altitude. the actor appeared cheery as she engaged in the fun outdoor games with the girls. According to her caption, the girls were playing football at 11,000 ft above sea level. She wrote,

"Playing football with little girls, in the middle of the street, at 11000 ft above sea level. To me, life is simply a collection of such heartwarming moments … ✨ Sigh 💕 #Uunchai #Nepal #Work #Life #Peace[sic]."

More on 'Uunchai'

The actor is currently basking in the serene nature of Nepal as she shoots for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming movie Uunchai. The cast will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika. Earlier, Parineeti took to her Instagram to announce the commencement of the filming by uploading pictures of her having a conversation with the veteran director by writing, ''Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir 💕🙏 Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast[sic].''

She further stated that she cannot wait to start the 'magical journey' with the remainder of the cast by writing, ''Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir[sic].''

(Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra)