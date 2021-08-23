Parineeti Chopra Posts Old Photos With Brothers; Says 'Rakhi Post As Late As Their Gifts'

Recently, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a pair of major throwback pictures. The pictures come from her childhood and featured a young Pari and her brothers. Sharing the pictures, the Ishqzaade actor revealed why she was late for the Rakhi post.

Parineeti Chopra drops major throwback pictures from her childhood Raksha Bandhan celebrations

The pictures featured young Parineeti Chopra and her brothers, Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. In the first childhood picture, Parineeti can be seen applying tikka on Shivang's forehead and Sahaj can be seen waiting for his turn. In the second adorable picture, the sister-brother trio can be seen happily posing for the camera. As for the caption, Parineeti wrote, "My rakhi post as late as their rakhi gifts. Where dem at?! @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 (Yes, I see my haircut. Answers in my stories)."

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop lovely comments. Shivang Chopra, who is a doctor, was also quick to comment on Pari's post. He wrote, "My rakhi gift to you is my lovely presence in your life. @parineetichopra" with a laughing out loud face emoji and red heart. Several fans called the pictures, 'Cute, adorable, lovely' and others.

Shivang had also posted a series of adorable pictures featuring himself, The Girl On The Train star and Sahaj. He captioned the post, "Gotta show love on Rakhi they said…" with a bunch of red hearts. Many fans had dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Parineeti Chopra, who made her acting debut with 2011's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, has appeared in numerous hit films. She was last seen in Saina Nehwal's biopic, Saina, and Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti has also sung a few songs such as Meri Pyaari Bindu's Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, Kesari's Teri Mitti (Female), The Girl On The Train's Matlabi Yaariyaan. She will next star in an untitled project by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is slated for 2022's release and is currently being filmed.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM