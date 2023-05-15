Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Dance In Joy, Pose With Guests In UNSEEN Engagement Photos

Quick links:
Parineeti Chopra strikes a pose with the guests at her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha. The actor exchanged rings with the politician on May 13 in New Delhi.
The designer who styled the bride and the designer who styled the groom were caught in candid conversation. Manish Malhotra and Pawan Sachdeva can be in the photo posted by the later.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha grooved to music at their engagement ceremony. The couple took over the dance floor to shake a leg while Mika Singh put on a performance.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement was a classy affair. Take a look at the decoration from the celebration.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose in a candid photo. The photo was shared by Manish Malhotra, who designed the outfit for the bride.
Mika Singh put on a performance for the Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony. The singer posed with the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Maan.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also posed for a selfie with Conrad K Sangma and his wife, who attended the engagement ceremony.