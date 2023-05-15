Last Updated:

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Dance In Joy, Pose With Guests In UNSEEN Engagement Photos

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in Delhi's Kapurthala House. The celebrations were attended by around 150 guests.

Shreya Pandey
Parineeti Chopra
1/10
Image:@reenachopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra strikes a pose with the guests at her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha. The actor exchanged rings with the politician on May 13 in New Delhi. 

Parineeti Chopra
2/10
Image:@pawansachdev/Instagram

The designer who styled the bride and the designer who styled the groom were caught in candid conversation. Manish Malhotra and Pawan Sachdeva can be in the photo posted by the later.

 

Parineeti Chopra
3/10
@theweddingdesgincompany/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha grooved to music at their engagement ceremony. The couple took over the dance floor to shake a leg while Mika Singh put on a performance. 

Parineeti Chopra
4/10
@theweddingdesgincompany/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement was a classy affair. Take a look at the decoration from the celebration. 

Parineeti Chopra
5/10
Image:@shivangchopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's brother took to Instagram to share a goofy picture with his brother. 

Parineeti Chopra
6/10
Image:@shivangchopra/Instagram

Parineeti's brothers, Shivang and Sahaj Chopra strike a pose at her engagement ceremony. 

Parineeti Chopra
7/10
Image:@manishmalhotra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose in a candid photo. The photo was shared by Manish Malhotra, who designed the outfit for the bride.

Parineeti Chopra
8/10
Image:@mikasingh/Twitter

Mika Singh put on a performance for the Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony. The singer posed with the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Maan.

Parineeti Chopra
9/10
Image:@meri_pyari_pari/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also posed for a selfie with Conrad K Sangma and his wife, who attended the engagement ceremony. 

Parineeti Chopra
10/10
@theweddingdesgincompany/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding planner, Vandana Mohan posted an adorable photo with the couple. 

