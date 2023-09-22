Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Depart For Udaipur Ahead Of Wedding | Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24. The couple has been busy with their pre-wedding festivities for the last few days. Ahead of the wedding, the actor-politician couple were spotted making a departure from the National Capital. They are headed towards the wedding venue in Udaipur.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13.

The couple will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur,

Close friends and family of the couple are expected to be in attendance.

Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha leave for Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Delhi airport on Friday morning, September 22. The couple was seen dressed in casual outfits. Parineeti was dressed in a red jumpsuit while Raghav looked dashing in a black sweatshirt teamed with blue denim.

The couple was accompanied by their family members at the airport. The families will arrive in Udaipur today and the wedding festivities will begin tomorrow, September 23. The celebrations will start with a lunch followed by a 1990s-themed Bollywood dance party and Parineeti’s choora ceremony. The next day will mark Raghav’s sehrabandi, baraat, jaimaala, vidaai followed by a reception gala. Friends and family of both the bride and the groom will be in attendance at the celebrations. Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie are also expected to be part of the wedding festivities. The couple is reported to host another reception in Chandigarh on September 30.

Udaipur Airport decked up for Ragneeti’s arrival

(Udaipur airport decked up for Parineeti and Raghav's arrival | Image: X)

(Udaipur airport decked up for Parineeti and Raghav's arrival | Image: X)

Parineeti and Raghav, or as their fans like to call them ‘Ragneeti’, have departed for their wedding venue in Udaipur. Ahead of their arrival, the Udaipur airport is decked up for their welcome. Hoardings bearing the couple’s photos and a welcome message have adorned the airport terminal. A red carpet can be seen spread for the couple’s arrival. The airport is also decorated with flower rangolis for their arrival.