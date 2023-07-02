Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Do Seva, Wash Dishes At Golden Temple | Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. The couple was spotted at Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar on Saturday. Now, a video of the two doing seva at the place is going viral on social media.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were previously spotted in Udaipur, scouting locations for their wedding.

The couple reached Amritsar on Friday evening.

They are expected to get married later this year.

A video of Parineeti and Raghav washing dishes at the temple surfaced online on Sunday. In it, the actress can be seen dressed in a white traditional attire. Raghav, on the other hand, wore a white kurta pajama set with a gray waist jacket. He covered his head with a saffron handkerchief. The couple can also be seen interacting with the people standing around them.

On July 1, both Raghav and Parineeti shared the same photo from the holy place on their respective Instagram handles after their visit. While Parineeti called her visit "even more special" with Raghav Chadha on her side, the politician also expressed his happiness in visiting the Golden Temple with the actress.

Raghav's caption read, "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today."

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra captioned her post, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side." The pair previously garnered media attention when they were sighted in Jaipur and Udaipur. According to reports, they were there to choose a location for their wedding.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of close friends and family on May 13. The ring ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Mika Singh, Manish Malhotra, Delhi Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the event.