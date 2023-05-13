Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Dreamy Engagement Looks Decoded

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings earlier tonight in a much-guarded ceremony held at Delhi's Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. While the bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra was dressed by Manish Malhotra for the first of her marital festivities, groom-to-be Raghav Chadha chose to be dressed by designer and uncle Pawan Sachdeva for his big night. The couple opted for a subtle colour palette, colour-coding their outfits in ivory and rose-pink.

Parineeti's Manish Malhotra ensemble



Parineeti was dressed by designer Manish Malhotra for the ceremony. The actress had been spotted at the designer's residence in Bandra on several occasions leading up to the engagement night. Speculations about Parineeti wearing Manish Malhotra for her engagement were bubbling for a while and now stand confirmed with the label's official Instagram handle sharing details about Parineeti's bespoke ensemble for the night.



Manish Malhotra World posted official images to their Instagram handle featuring the newly engaged couple. The accompanying caption decoded the bride-to-be's outfit. The brand post revealed that Parineeti's ensemble was a rose-pink paired with pearl-adorned flair trousers. The relatively simple set stood elevated with the brand's signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta. Parineeti chose Manish Malhotra jewellery to complete her look which the caption revealed to be from their exquisite uncut line. Parineeti's jewellery featured a maang tikka, drop earrings and a statement ring.

Raghav Chadha's Pawan Sachdeva ensemble



Raghav Chadha complimented wife-to-be Parineeti Chopra in an ivory achkan, designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva. The groom-to-be also colour-coded with his fiancee sporting a rose-pink pocket square with trousers in the same shade. Parineeti and Raghav's ensembles complimented each other ever-so-subtly as they exchanged their rings.

More on the Parineeti-Raghav romance



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha officially announced their romance with their engagement photos from earlier in the night. The two sparked rumours of a romance earlier in the year when they were spotted together on a date in Mumbai from which they left together. This was followed up with more apperances over the weeks with neither parties confirming or denying their romance. The couple are now officially engaged and have also made their first official public appearance as a couple. Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly tie the knot in October of this year.