Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: A Brief Timeline Of The Couple's Relationship

Speculations around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship started when the two were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai on March 23 this year.
The couple was spotted again just 5 days later in Mumbai, twinning in white and presumably on the way to a dinner date.
The same month, Parineeti was seen out and about with presumably a wedding band on her left ring finger.
On April 19, the actress was snapped arriving at designer Manish Malhotra's residence, adding fuel to the rumours of her wedding.
The two also made an apperance in Mumbai as they left from their dinner date in Bandra. A ring could be seen on Parineeti's left ring finger.