Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: A Brief Timeline Of The Couple's Relationship

Speculations around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship started when the two were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai on March 23 this year.

1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Speculations around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship started when the two were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai on March 23 this year.

2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple was  spotted again just 5 days later  in Mumbai, twinning in white and presumably on the way to a dinner date.

3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Raghav and Parineeti were spotted again on April 2, this time at the Mumbai airport.

4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The same month, Parineeti was seen out and about with presumably a wedding band on her left ring finger.

5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

On April 19, the actress was snapped arriving at designer Manish Malhotra's residence, adding fuel to the rumours of her wedding.

6/9
Image: @arvindkejriwalaap.fc/Instagram

Parineeti and Raghav recently watched an IPL match together on May 3. 

7/9
Image: @arvindkejriwalaap.fc/Instagram

The couple was snapped in many loved-up pictures by the fans. 

8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The two also made an apperance in Mumbai as they left from their dinner date in Bandra. A ring could be seen on Parineeti's left ring finger.

9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Most recently, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on May 9. According to reports the two were headed towards Delhi for their engagement on May 13.

