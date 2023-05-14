Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Celebrities Congratulate The Couple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings earlier tonight at the Kapurthala House in Delhi's Connaught Place. The newly engaged couple took to their social media handles to share their first photos as an engaged couple. Celebrity reactions have been pouring in since, congratulating the couple on their newfound togetherness.

Celebrity wishes pour in



The two were immediately showered with love from across the industry, as Parineeti took to her Instagram handle to finally confirm her relationship - and now much-anticipated wedding - with fiancée Raghav Chadha. Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to congratulate the couple. The actor re-shared Parineeti's Twitter post with her engagement photos. His sweet caption read, "Many congratulations @ParineetiChopra & @raghav_chadha ….. may you both be showered with eternal love and happiness".

Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra's first co-star, wrote "Bless" followed by a series of emojis. Anushka Sharma, who was also a part of Parineeti's first film, wrote, "congratulations" with a red heart on either side. Neha Dhupia too congratulated the couple with a series of hearts followed by a "congratulations".



Jay Sean also commented on the carousel post writing, "Whoooop whoopppp awww congrats!!!". Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "Congrats" followed by a red heart. Actress Tisca Chopra was also among those congratulating the couple with some pink hearts.



Guneet Monga also commented on the photos saying, "Bahut saara pyaar congratulations to both of you" flanked by several red hearts. Neil Nitin Mukesh's wish for the the couple read, "Congratulations to you both my dearest. So so happy for you. God bless" followed by a red hearts and an evil eye.

More on the Raghav-Parineeti romance



The actor-politician duo successfully kept the nature of their relationship under wraps with the first and only confirmation from both much-in-love parties coming shortly after they exchanged rings. Over the months leading up to their engagement night, the media and fans kept speculating about Raghav and Parineeti's romantic involvement. This was sparked when the two were first spotted together in public on a lunch date in Mumbai from which they left in the same car. This was followed by several more sightings of the two, mostly at airports and more recently at an IPL match. The two got officially engaged earlier today in the presence of their friends, family and colleagues from across the entertainment and political spectrum.