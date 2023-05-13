Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Glimpse Of Decor From Kapurthala House

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are gearing up to exchange their rings later in the evening. Ahead of the big moment, inside glimpses from the venue of the Kapurthala House have been doing the rounds. Designer Pawan Sachdeva shared a few selfies to his Instagram handle which revealed the aesthetic decorations for the event.

Decked in white



Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is also a part of the future wedding party, as he is related t the groom-to-be as his uncle, has been actively posting pictures of himself from his nephew's soon-to-take-place engagement ceremony. Glimpses posted by the designer reveal the colour for the night to be pristine white. An indication of the pastel-themed event was already hinted at by the largely sublime shades of outfits in which the guests have been arriving. Pawan Sachdeva's candid selfies from inside the Kapurthala House, have confirmed that the theme for the night, at least for the decor, is indeed white.



Pawan Sachdeva's selfie reveals the interiors to be draped in pristine white.