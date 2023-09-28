Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Had No-gift Policy At Wedding: Report

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. The wedding ceremony of the couple was attended by close friends and family of the couple. An insider from the wedding has revealed crucial details of the couple's union. If reports are to be believed, the actor-politician couple had a strict no-gift policy.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding was a two-day affair in Udaipur.

The couple will reportedly host two wedding receptions.

The newlyweds are currently in New Delhi at Raghav's residence.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha accepted only ₹11 as milni

A source close to the families of the bride and groom spilled the details about the wedding and customs. As per Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha refused to accept any gifts from the guests at their wedding. The insider also gave details about the ‘milni’ at the wedding.

(Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra on their wedding day | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram))

'Milni’ is an official greeting ceremony wherein the bride’s side of the family welcomes the groom’s family to the functions by giving them gifts in cash or kind. The insider revealed that even the tradition was restricted to a minimum amount. The bride and groom decided on keeping the 'milni' amount to ₹11.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother confirms no gift policy

Previously, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra was snapped by paparazzi outside the Udaipur airport. As she returned from the wedding, the media asked her what she gave the newlyweds as a gift. She affirmed that the couple insisted on not getting any gifts so she only gave them her blessings. She could be heard saying, “Unhone sab mana kardiya. No Lena Dena (They refused everything. No give or take).”