Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Oversee Wedding Preparations? Video Goes Viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have set the rumours mills buzzing about their reported wedding later this month. The actor-politician couple got engaged on May 13. On Friday, they were spotted at a hotel days after their wedding reception invitation card went viral.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are said to be getting married in Udaipur.

The pre-wedding festivities will reportedly be held on September 23-24.

Their wedding reception will be held in Chandigarh.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha visit their wedding venue?

A few days ago, a reception invite, said to be from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's post-wedding function, started doing the rounds on social media. The invite mentioned that the couple will be hosting a wedding reception lunch on September 30 at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh. Now, a new video shared by a fan club showed the couple arriving at a hotel.

The clip had the bride-to-be dressed in a yellow suit set as she was accompanied by Raghav. The couple received a warm welcome as they arrived at the hotel. Rumours have it that the couple arrived a the hotel to oversee the wedding preparations and iron out the details.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha oblige fans with photos

In another video, the actor-politician couple could be seen posing for pictures with the airline staff. The couple stood in an airbus while the staff members clicked pictures with them.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of friends and family members in Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13. Since then, speculations about their wedding date have been doing rounds. As per the latest reports, they are getting ready to tie the knot between September 23-24 in Udaipur. Family members of Parineeti Chopra, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, are expected to be in attendance.