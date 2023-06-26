Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Scouting Wedding Venues? Couple Snapped In Delhi On Return

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got engaged on May 13, have been busy scouting wedding venues. While their ring exchange ceremony was a low-key event in the national capital with a limited guest list, they are reportedly planning a lavish destination wedding for later this year. They were recently snapped at Delhi airport.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get married in October, later this year.

Like Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti is also planning to get married in Rajasthan.

On the work front, her upcoming film Chamkila will stream on OTT.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha actively hunting wedding venues?

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is not far away and naturally, the couple has been busy with preparations and finalising the venue. Reportedly, theirs will be a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Recently, the newly engaged couple arrived in Delhi after reportedly scouting wedding venues in Udaipur.

They checked into Delhi in casual ensembles. Parineeti was seen in a brown top and blue leggings. She draped a black shrug over her outfit. Raghav, meanwhile, was seen in a beige shirt and blue denim. They were seen exiting the premises and walked straight towards their car.

Parineeti and Raghav shop on European holiday

In the first week of June, Parineeti and Raghav were snapped at the WTC Final in London. When a couple of images of them posing with fans surfaced on social media, it was speculated that they were abroad shopping for their big day.

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on the streets of London. | Image:Parineeti Chopra _88/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra's cheeky reply on her 'married life'

A few days ago, the actress attended an event in Mumbai where she was asked by the paparazzi, "Shaadi karke kaisa lagraha hai. (How's your married life?)." To this, the Ishaqzaade actress replied, "Abhi shaadi hui nahi hai (I'm not yet married)."

Parineeti Chopra gearing up for 2 releases this year

The actress will be next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, she will play Amarjot Kaur, the wife of famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, to be essayed by Diljit. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in The Great Indian Rescue, which is set for October 5 release. This film is also inspired by true events.