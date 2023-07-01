Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Golden Temple Ahead Of Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding bells might ring soon. The couple exchanged rings on May 13, 2023 in the presence of family and close friends. Recently, they were spotted at Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra is reported to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha later this month.

The couple are currently in Amritsar.

They were previously spotted in Udaipur amid location scouting for their wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seek divine blessings

The actor-politician couple landed in Amritsar in the wee hours of June 30. Photos of the couple from the airport started doing rounds on the internet soon. However, the purpose of their visit remained unclear.

#WATCH | Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha & Actress Parineeti Chopra arrive at Amritsar airport. The couple will visit Shri Harmandir Sahib tomorrow to pay obeisance. pic.twitter.com/SKYmdphah0 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

In a new photo, the soon-to-be husband and wife were seen at the Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. The Ishaqzaade actress donned a white Indian attire while her fiance, Raghav was seen in his signature all-white attire teamed with a Nehru jacket. Pictures of them are going viral.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha go location scouting for wedding

Previously, the couple made headlines when they were spotted in various cities of Rajasthan like Jaipur and Udaipur. As per media reports, they visited Udaipur to fix a venue for their wedding. Parineeti will seemingly follow in the footsteps of her elder sister, Priyanka Chopra and tie the knot in Rajasthan.

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in white for their Harmindir Sahib visit. | Image: ANI)

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha paid obeisance at the Gurudwara in Amristar. | Image: Twitter)

Along with their tours in India, the couple also went to London for a quick vacation. Photos of them from the streets of the British cities flooded the internet. Social media users claimed that they are in town to shop for the big day. Wedding preparations seem to be in full swing for the couple who got engaged on May 13.

Before their engagement, both Parineeti and Raghav Chadha kept their silence about the relationship, but were regularly spotted together at airports, restaurants, cricket matches and other public places.