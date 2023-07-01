Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Share Photos From Their 'special' Visit To Golden Temple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on May 13. The couple will tie the knot later this year, and they recently visited the Golden Temple together to seek divine blessings. Calling their visit ‘special’, they shared pictures from the same on their social media.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra is engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

The couple is reported to get married later this year.

The couple has been scouting for wedding locations in the past month.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha call their Golden Temple visit ‘special’

The actor–politician couple landed in Amritsar on June 30. The next morning, the couple visited the Golden Temple to seek the blessings of the divine. Parineeti and Raghav have now shared a photo of their visit on social media.

Both Parineeti and Raghav shared the same photo on their Instagram account. Along with the photo, they also penned a note mentioning how the visit has been special since they have each other by their side. Parineeti also mentioned, “My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side.”

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha perform 'sewa' at the Shri Harimandir Sahib. | Image: Twitter)

The couple did not just visit the temple but also performed ‘sewa’ as per traditions. A photo of a suit-clad Parineeti washing dishes after langar prasad is doing rounds on social media. For the unversed, Parineeti had previously visited the Golden Temple in 2018 before the shoot of her film Namastey England. She sought blessings for the film along with her co-star Arjun Kapoor.

(Parineeti had previously visited the Golden Temple along with co-star Arjun Kapoor. | Image: Arjun Kapoor FC/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha begin wedding preps

Parineeti and Raghav have begun their wedding preparations. From location scouting to shopping, the couple is frequently snapped together. Recently, they were spotted in Udaipur. It is being reported that the couple was there to finalise their wedding venue. If reports are to be believed, they are looking at an October wedding, later this year.