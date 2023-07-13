Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Spotted Together, Actress Avoids Getting Papped | WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been the talk of the town ever since they got engaged. Recently, the actress was snapped with her fiancé. Several photos and videos of their recent outing have been doing the rounds on social media.

2 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13.

They are reportedly tying the knot in October this year.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha step out in city

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were snapped in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple were spotted while leaving the actress' house. Raghav posed for the photographers and waved at them but Parineeti hid her face. Earlier today, Parineeti was snapped outside a clinic in Mumbai. However, she neither interacted with the paps nor posed for them. Take a look at the video below.

About Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly tying the knot in October this year. The couple has been making headlines with their wedding preparations. From location scouting to shopping excursions, they are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the big day..

In June, the couple spotted in Udaipur, reportedly for location scouting. It appears that Parineeti is taking inspiration from her cousin Priyanka Chopra, who get married in the city of Rajasthan. In early May, the couple enjoyed a vacation in London. Netizens speculated that the couple was busy selecting items for their upcoming nuptials.

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's photo from their engagement ceremony | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Recently, Parineeti was spotted on a casual outing in Mumbai. The paparazzi caught up with her and bombarded her with questions about her wedding date. However, the actress chose to keep her personal life private and playfully dodged the question with a chuckle. When asked about her wedding date by a member of the paparazzi, she reacted with surprise, exclaiming, "Oh! My God."