Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Tie The Knot On September 25 In Rajasthan?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in the presence of their friends and family on May 13. The actor-politician couple will tie the knot later this year. Media reports doing rounds claim that the couple will get hitched sooner than later.

The Newsmakers

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were rumoured to be dating when they were spotted at several public places together. The couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship until they got engaged in May, earlier this year. Post their engagement, the couple went location scouting for their wedding venue.

(Parineeti Chopra shares photos from her engagement and mentioned that she fell in love with Raghav after a breakfast date | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Parineeti got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav in the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. In attendance at the event was singer Mika Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh and Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra. After their ring ceremony, the couple has been tight-lipped about the details of their wedding.

Who's saying what

Amid speculations, a new report about the couple’s marriage has surfaced. Paparazzi account Varinder Chawla shared on social media that the actor-politician couple is reportedly looking at a September wedding. They are said to tie the knot on the 25th of the coming month.

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are eyeing a September release, as per reports | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

As per reports, Parineeti will follow in the footsteps of her sister Priyanka and get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Other reports have suggested that they will wed in Delhi. The ceremony is said to be a lavish affair with several members of friends and family in attendance. The couple is also rumoured to host a reception in Gurugram.

Meanwhile…

Parineeti Chopra is currently working on her upcoming projects. The actress will be seen next in the biopic film The Great Indian Rescue. A video of the actors shooting for the film's dance song is doing rounds on social media. She will also star in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Chamkila along with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.