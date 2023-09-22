Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Udaipur Wedding: Bhagyashree, Sailesh Lodha, Others Arrive

Popular celebrities and film personalities have started arriving for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding at Udaipur. Earlier today, Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree was spotted at the airport with her husband Himalaya Dasani. Accompanying the couple were famous cosmetologist Kiran Bawa and her husband.

3 things you need to know:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot on September 23-24.

The soon-to-be-married couple also organised a Sufi night yesterday in Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra will reportedly depart tonight from the US for her sister's wedding

Celebs arrive on boats at wedding venue

TV writer and actor Shailesh Lodha was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed for the Udaipur wedding. Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is also Raghav Chadha’s uncle, has also arrived for the wedding. He shared a video that saw him arrive at The Leela palace on a boat. Additionally, publicist Parag Desai was also spotted at the Udaipur airport earlier today.

Reportedly, the guest list also includes the likes of tennis player Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar among many others. From the political field, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are expected to be present for the 2-day wedding that begins tomorrow.

Priyanka Chopra to arrive in Udaipur soon

Earlier this morning, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived at Udaipur. While Raghav Chadha sported a casual black tee and blue jeans, Parineeti Chopra wore a red sleeveless top and wide-legged pants with a shawl.

It is not yet confirmed when Parineeti Chopra’s cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra would mark her arrival for the wedding venue. Reportedly, the Citadel actress will depart tonight from the US and arrive in India tomorrow morning. Yesterday, while Priyanka was not present for the Sufi night that was held last night in Delhi, her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra attended the function. The Sufi night function was also attended by the likes of Harbhajan Singh, designer Pawan Sachdeva and Sunil Sethi.

Parineeti and Raghav are set to begin their wedding festivities tomorrow, Saturday with the choora ceremony ritual, followed by the rituals of haldi and mehendi. The couple will tie the knot on Sunday, September 24.