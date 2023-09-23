Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Udaipur Wedding: Photo From Actor's Choora Ceremony Leaked

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are soon going to be husband and wife. The couple will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities of the actor-politician have begun. With friends and family in attendance, the couple is reported to host a brunch, followed by a 1990s-themed Bollywood dance party. The festivities on September 23 will begin with Parineeti’s choora ceremony, held in the morning. The groom’s maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva gave a sneak peek of the ceremony.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings with Raghav Chadha on May 13.

Months later, the couple is all set to tie the knot on September 24.

The wedding festivities are currently underway in Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra's choora ceremony photo leaked

Raghav Chadha’s maternal uncle and ace designer Pawan Sachdeva has been sharing glimpses from inside the wedding ceremony of the couple. On the morning of September 24, the designer shared a photo from a religious ceremony. Though the details of the function were not revealed, the photo seems to be taken from the bride Parineeti’s choora ceremony scheduled to be held today.

(A screengrab of Pawan Sachdeva Instagram story | Image: Pawan Sachdeva/Instagram)

As per the leaked wedding invite, Parineeti Chopra’s choora ceremony was scheduled to be held today from 10 am. The choora ceremony was followed by an intimate brunch hosted by the couple. In the evening, the guests will attend the couple’s sangeet ceremony which will be based on the theme of 1990s Bollywood.

Parineeti Chopra's mehendi ceremony photos leaked

(A glimpse from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's mehendi ceremony | Image: varindertchawla/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra’s mehendi ceremony was held on September 22. A leaked picture from the event has been doing the rounds of the internet which features a flower-laden arch covering a carpeted pathway, presumably leading to the ceremony venue. This appears to be in line with the overall white theme the wedding will reportedly be featuring.