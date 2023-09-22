Last Updated:

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Meet Family Members Of Bride And Groom

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. The couple's wedding will be attended by close friends and family only.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Parineeti Chopra
1/11
Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha. Raghav is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. Born in 1988, he is one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha. 

Parineeti Chopra
2/11
Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Post their engagement ceremony on May 13, the actress shared inside pictures from the celebrations. The picture features cousins and relatives of both the bride and groom. 

Parineeti Chopra
3/11
Raghav Chadha FC

Raghav Chadha was born in Delhi to Sunil Chadha and Alka Chadha. The politician shares a close bond with his mother who is a homemaker. 

Parineeti Chopra
4/11
Raghav Chadha FC

Raghav Chadha's father Sunil is a businessman hailing from the National Capital. Raghav is the youngest of two children. His elder sister Gauri is a chartered accountant.

Parineeti Chopra
5/11
Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

On the day of her engagement, Parineeti Chopra was caught showering love on her mother-in-law, Alka. In the monochrome photo, the ladies can be seen sharing a close bond. 

Parineeti Chopra
6/11
Pawan Sachdeva/Instagram

Raghav Chadha's sister Gauri poses with a close relative of the family before their arrival in Udaipur on September 22. 

Parineeti Chopra
7/11
Varinder Chawla

Designer Pawan Sachdeva is the maternal uncle of Raghav Chadha. He designed the groom's attire for his engagement day and other pre-wedding festivities. 

Parineeti Chopra
8/11
Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti often shares photos with her family. Her father Pawan Chopra is a businessman and supplier to the Indian Army at Ambala Cantonment. Her mother Reena Malhotra Chopra is a travel blogger.

Parineeti Chopra
9/11
Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti has two younger brothers - Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. Sahaj is an entrepreneur by profession, while Shivang recently passed out from Kings College, London after studying medicine. 

Parineeti Chopra
10/11
Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti has one cousin sister Priyanka Chopra. They share a close bond with each other. While she addresses Priyanka as Mimi Didi, Priyanka calls her Tisha. 

Parineeti Chopra
11/11
Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The actress is extremely close to Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas. He is a singer and songwriter by profession. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Sidharth-Kiara, Janhvi Kapoor visit Manish Malhotra's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

Sidharth-Kiara, Janhvi Kapoor visit Manish Malhotra's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi
Inside Sunny Deol's luxurious properties in India and abroad | Photos

Inside Sunny Deol's luxurious properties in India and abroad | Photos
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com