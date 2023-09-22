Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Meet Family Members Of Bride And Groom

Quick links:
Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha. Raghav is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. Born in 1988, he is one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha.
Post their engagement ceremony on May 13, the actress shared inside pictures from the celebrations. The picture features cousins and relatives of both the bride and groom.
Raghav Chadha was born in Delhi to Sunil Chadha and Alka Chadha. The politician shares a close bond with his mother who is a homemaker.
Raghav Chadha's father Sunil is a businessman hailing from the National Capital. Raghav is the youngest of two children. His elder sister Gauri is a chartered accountant.
On the day of her engagement, Parineeti Chopra was caught showering love on her mother-in-law, Alka. In the monochrome photo, the ladies can be seen sharing a close bond.
Raghav Chadha's sister Gauri poses with a close relative of the family before their arrival in Udaipur on September 22.
Designer Pawan Sachdeva is the maternal uncle of Raghav Chadha. He designed the groom's attire for his engagement day and other pre-wedding festivities.
Parineeti often shares photos with her family. Her father Pawan Chopra is a businessman and supplier to the Indian Army at Ambala Cantonment. Her mother Reena Malhotra Chopra is a travel blogger.
Parineeti has two younger brothers - Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. Sahaj is an entrepreneur by profession, while Shivang recently passed out from Kings College, London after studying medicine.
Parineeti has one cousin sister Priyanka Chopra. They share a close bond with each other. While she addresses Priyanka as Mimi Didi, Priyanka calls her Tisha.