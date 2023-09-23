Last Updated:

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra's Mom, AAP Leaders Arrive

Guests have begun to arrive for the wedding ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The actor-politician couple will get married on September 24.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. The couple's wedding festivities are taking place in Udaipur where their friends and families have arrived. 

Raghav Chadha’s family members -- mama, mami, nana, and nani -- arrived for the wedding on September 23. 

Guests included  Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh who arrived with his wife. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on the new chapter of their lives." 

Raghav’s aunt said, “We are very happy and waited for this day for so long. We are really thankful to god. What more can we expect from children if they are happy and love their families.”

The guests were greeted with dhol, nagada and musicians upon their arrival at Udaipur airport. A few guests shook a leg to kickstart the wedding celebrations. 

Parineeti Chopra's aunt and uncle also arrived at the airport.  Her aunt told the reporters that they are into the jewellery business and have brought a piece of jewellery for the bride as a gift. 

The guests were ferried to the wedding location on a boat. The festivities are taking place in Hotel Leela Palace which is situated in the middle of Lake Pichola. 

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh arrived along with his wife on September 23. Other VIP politicians are also expected to partake in the celebrations. 

Raghav Chadha's uncle and ace designer Pawan Sachdeva arrived at the airport with the bride and groom on September 21. He is reported to design all of the groom's outfits. 

Actress Bhagyashree is also a guest at the Ragneeti wedding. She arrived at the venue with her husband and has been giving a sneak-peak, into the festivities. 

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra also arrived at the wedding celebration, However, the actress herself is yet to make an appearance. 

Brahmakumari's sister aka Shivani Didi arrived in Udaipur on September 23. 

