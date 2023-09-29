Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's FIRST PHOTO From Colourful Haldi Ceremony Out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a lavish Udaipur wedding on September 24. Days after their wedding festivities concluded, inside videos from the wedding celebrations are making their way online. Recently, the couple's first photo from their Haldi ceremony is doing the rounds on social media.

The wedding festivities were a two-day affair.

The newlyweds are reportedly planning two receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha beam with joy at Haldi ceremony

In the viral photo, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen beaming with joy at their haldi ceremony. The bride sported a crimson co-ord set comprising of an anarkali suit and a shrug. Her ensemble featured minimal silver and gold detailing. She accessorised her look with antique jhoomar earrings, a haath phool and a headband. Raghav, on the other hand, was dressed in a white kurta teamed with matching pyjama pants. His outfit featured haldi stains. The couple's face was smeared with haldi.

Inside Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding album

A day after their big fat Indian wedding, the newlyweds shared a joint Instagram post opening up about how and when they fell for each other and decided to get married. They also dropped a series of photos from their wedding album including their romantic moments from the ceremony.

Their caption read, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

For her wedding, Parineeti wore an embroidered champagne-coloured lehenga set featuring a long trail. She accessorised her look with a Kundan jewellery set and sported pink choodas. Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, wore an ivory-coloured sherwani from Pawan Shachdeva. The newlyweds are currently in Delhi and will reportedly host a reception party for politicians in the national capital.