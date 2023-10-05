Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Unseen Wedding Photos Go Viral

Quick links:
Parineeti was a Manish Malhotra bride at her wedding. She wore a beige, hand-embroidered lehenga set featuring a linear geometric pattern. She completed her look with a long trail.
She accessorised her ensemble with a kundan set and pink chooda. Parineeti's lehenga and chooda were a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother.
Raghav Chadha wore an ivory sherwani designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva. He completed the look with a textured stole featuring a gold border, tan mojiris and a turban.
The new wedding photos, shared by House On The Clouds, also featured Parineeti's brothers Sahaj and Shivang.
Parineeti's brothers waited for the bride at the aisle and walked her up to the altar where Raghav waited for her.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding was attended by their family and close friends, such as Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra.