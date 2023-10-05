Last Updated:

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Unseen Wedding Photos Go Viral

Days after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, new pictures from their wedding album have surfaced on social media.

Digital Desk
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
@thehouseontheclouds/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a dreamy wedding in Udaipur on September 24. 

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
@thehouseontheclouds/Instagram

Parineeti was a Manish Malhotra bride at her wedding. She wore a beige, hand-embroidered lehenga set featuring a linear geometric pattern. She completed her look with a long trail.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
@thehouseontheclouds/Instagram

She accessorised her ensemble with a kundan set and pink chooda. Parineeti's lehenga and chooda were a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
@thehouseontheclouds/Instagram

Raghav Chadha wore an ivory sherwani designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva. He completed the look with a textured stole featuring a gold border, tan mojiris and a turban.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
@thehouseontheclouds/Instagram

The new wedding photos, shared by House On The Clouds, also featured Parineeti's brothers Sahaj and Shivang.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
@thehouseontheclouds/Instagram

Parineeti's brothers waited for the bride at the aisle and walked her up to the altar where Raghav waited for her.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
@thehouseontheclouds/Instagram

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding was attended by their family and close friends, such as Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
@thehouseontheclouds/Instagram

Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav shared these photos, announcing their union on Instagram.

