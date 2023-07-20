Parineeti Chopra's Reaction To Paps' 'shadi Italy Mein Mat Karna' Request Goes Viral

Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings with Raghav Chadha on May 13 in New Delhi. Since then the actress has been constantly hounded by paparazzi asking her when she is getting married. A similar recent interaction between the actress and the paps is doing rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra is reported to get married in October this year.

The actress got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13.

She will be next seen in the film Chamkeela.

Parineeti Chopra obliges paps' request of calling them for her wedding

Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted making an exit from the Mumbai airport. Upon her return, the Ishaqzaade actress met with the paparazzi. A video of them asking her to invite them to her wedding is going viral.



In the video, the photojournalists asked the actress, “Humein aana hai aapki shaadi mein (We want to come at your wedding)”. To this, the actress chuckled and replied, “Aana bhai, aana (yes, please come).” Another photographer then requested her not to get married at a foreign location, so that they can attend too. They commented, “Italy mein mat kardena (please don't get married in Italy),” Parineeti simply laughed in reply.

Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to get married in Udaipur

Much like during her engagement, Parineeti and Raghav are keeping their lips tight about the details of their wedding ceremony. Yet, there are media speculations that the couple has zeroed down on a city in Rajasthan to celebrate their big day. If media reports are to be believed, the couple will tie the knot in October this year. In a social media post made after her engagement, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she realised the AAP leader is the ‘one’ for her after they had breakfast together. The couple recently visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings of the divine.