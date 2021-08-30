Parineeti Chopra Reacts To Picture On Janmashtami After Her Mom Calls Her 'makhanchor'

The Indian festivity season is here. The entire country is celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday on Monday as Janmashtami. Bollywood stars are also sending in warm wishes to their fans. While some treated their fans with special dance routines, others reminisced about the Janmashtami celebration from their childhood. Parineeti Chopra's mother recently treated the actor's fans with her fun childhood photo. Here is how Parineeti reacted to the picture.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to her 'Makhan chor' picture

Parineeti Chopra's mother, Reena Chopra, recently shared a childhood photo of the Ishaqzaade actor. In the photo, baby Parineeti was seen sitting on a dining table. She wore a yellow coloured bib and had butter all over her face. She was seen laughing while posing for the photo. In the story, Reema Chopra wrote, "My very own Makhan chor." Parineeti Chopra reshared her mother's story to react to the photo. Pari wrote, "My mother exposing me in public."

This is not the first time that Parineeti has shared an unseen childhood photo. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actor went dug out some photos from her family album. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor shared a photo from her childhood Rakhi celebration. In the location, the actor mentioned Ambala, India. She added a funny caption to the post and wrote, "My rakhi post as late as their rakhi gifts. Where dem at?!⏳🎁." She also tagged her brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra in the caption. Shivang Chopra reacted to the post and commented, "My rakhi gift to you is my lovely presence in your life."

On her mother's birthday, Parineeti shared a photo from her childhood in which she was sitting in her mother's arms. The actor penned a funny yet heartfelt note in the caption. She wrote, "If there is one thing I have learnt from my mom, it would be to keep smiling no matter what your struggles are. Damn this woman is strong! Just keep giggling peeps! Keep smiling. Keep those teeth out! 😁 Thanks for the MOST important lesson chotu. She’s our family’s little atom bomb. Happy birthday mother, wishing you happiness, health, blah blah. Send me gifts. Or cash," she added.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Saina. She also starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl On The Train. The actor will soon star in an upcoming film, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

(IMAGE CREDITS: PARINEETI CHOPRA FC'S INSTAGRAM)