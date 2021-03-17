Parineeti Chopra Recalls Gruelling Training To Become 'Saina'; Says 'I've Cried On Court'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a BTS video of her upcoming film Saina. The two-minute-twenty-two-second-long video gave a peek into Parineeti's gruelling training to not just 'act' like Saina but 'become' Saina. In the clip, Chopra admitted that by the time she had to learn the sport, she was already excited because of the training while getting into the mindset of an athlete.

Making of Saina

Ineterstingly, the 32-year-old actor said, "Badminton is the fastest racket sport in the world. You need some serious skills to play an Olympian and I realized that on my very first day on court. There have been days I've cried on court, there have been times I've said 'I can't do this film'. For me I would immediately have a flashcard of the millions of the people, who are going to watch this and that would make me get up". READ | 'Saina' song 'Parinda': Amaal Malik's track from Parineeti Chopra's film wins hearts

On the other hand, giving more details about her training sessions and the shooting schedules of Saina, the actor wrote a brief caption, which read, "Shot in London, Mumbai and Thane. Thankyou Eshan, Vad sir and the entire badminton community for teaching me. I dedicate this film to you".

On the other hand, the BTS video also featured her coach and trainer. Her trainer can be heard saying, "Parineeti (Chopra) is a good student. She attended a few session, that I could do, very well. she was fully focused and tried to learn as much as she could within the time span available to us". Meanwhile, her fitness trainer stated that during the training she had "major breakdowns".

Within a couple of hours, the video managed to garner more than 300k views; and is still counting. A section of the Golmaal Again actor's Insta fam took to the comments box and praised her "hard work". A fan-page wrote, "Your hardwork will surely payoff Pari. So proud of you" while an Instagram user asserted, "Now I really can't wait to watch this movie".

Parineeti Chopra's movie Saina will be released in theatres on March 26, 2021. The trailer of the film was dropped on March 8. Along with Chopra, the film will also feature Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik and Shubrajyoti Bharat.

