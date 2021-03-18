Parineeti Chopra Recreates Saina's Old Pic; Says 'thrilled To Be Able To Do This'

Parineeti Chopra is all set to appear in the character of Saina Nehwal on screen. As Saina inches closer to its release with every passing day, Parineeti has been heavily promoting her film on social media. Fans have already got to see the actor as the badminton athlete in the film’s trailer, which was released about a week ago. However, Parineeti has shared yet another example of how similar she is looking to Nehwal on screen, by posting a picture where she is seen recreating an old picture of the athlete.

Parineeti Chopra recreates Saina’s old picture

This will be the first time that Parineeti Chopra will be starring in a sports biopic by stepping into Saina Nehwal’s shoes. While she has played a variety of characters on screen till date, this role will be quite different to what she has portrayed on earlier occasions. The fact that Saina Nehwal is herself a popular face in the public eye would have added to Parineeti’s difficulty to capture her character even more. However, her latest Instagram post shows that she is confident in her work as she posted a picture of herself imitating Saina’s post beside the original one.

The picture that features Saina Nehwal is an old picture from her practice session where she appears to be in a deep thought. Parineeti Chopra has recreated the picture in its entirety by striking the exact pose that Saina has in the original image. Parineeti’s accurate outfit and the used props in the picture adds to the visible resemblance of both the pictures. This post received a strong response from the audience, who praised the resemblance that both the pictures had and expressed their excitement for the film.

Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram comments

Apart from Parineeti, this film also has a list of other actors playing major characters, including Manav Kaul, Meghna Malik and others. Saina is all set to hit the theatres on March 26, which is only a week away from now. Parineeti has a list of other hit films under her belt, including Shuddh Desi Romance, Kill Dil, Kesari and more. She was last seen in the Netflix film The Girl on the Train.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.