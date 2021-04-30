Parineeti Chopra Remembers Irrfan And Rishi Kapoor; Shares A Still From Their 2013 Film

Last year in 2020, April 29th and April 30th were a couple of sad days for the film industry and fans of Bollywood, as they marked the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, respectively. A still from the movie D-Day which starred both the actors alongside each other was shared by a large number of fans; a year later, today on April 30, 2021, Parineeti Chopra shared the same picture to remember both the actors. Take a look at the picture and see what Parineeti had to say with it.

Parineeti Chopra shares picture of Irrfan & Rishi Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories on April 30, 2021, and shared a still from the 2013 movie D-Day, which featured both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The picture features Rishi Kapoor in serious still, while the former stares outside the car window with a wide grin. Parineeti just put a white heart emoji at the bottom of the picture, take a look at it here.

About Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary

The veteran actor passed away after losing a two-year-long battle with leukaemia at the age of 67. His wife Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram feed on April 30, 2021, and shared an old black and white picture of the couple. She expressed how the last year has been for the family and how they missed and remembered the actor every day, in her caption. Take a look at the post by Neetu Kapoor below.

Kapoor penned, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him... Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence... sometimes his wise advice; his wisecracks; his anecdotes! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever, we have accepted life will never be the same without him! But life will go on”.

