Parineeti Chopra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As 'Shuddh Desi Romance' Clocks In 8 Years

Parineeti Chopra on Monday shared the news of her 2013 movie Shuddh Desi Romance clocking 8 years as she paid an emotional tribute to her co-star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie marked the first and last collaboration of the duo, which also catapulted them to fame in Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 in Mumbai and he was last seen in the romantic drama Dil Bechara in 2020.

Parineeti Chopra marks 8 years of Shuddh Desi Romance

Taking to her Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a small BTS clip from the making of the movie and the titular song Shuddh Desi Romance. The clip included the duo's fun moments on the sets while filming and showed a glimpse of their friendship moments behind the camera. The brief BTS clip also featured the rest of the cast including Vaani Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Marking eight years of the film, Parineeti also remembered her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in the caption writing, ''Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today .. 💕'' Take a look at the video here.

More on Parineeti and Sushant Singh Rajput in Shuddh Desi Romance

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Shuddh Desi Romance was released on September 6, 2013, and grossed over ₹76 crore across the country. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Raghu, a man with commitment issues who leaves his bride at the altar and falls in love with Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra, who later on becomes his live-in girlfriend. He later on chances upon Tara, essayed by Vaani Kapoor, who falls in love with him. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and was screened at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie marked the second film of the late actor who was earlier critically acclaimed for his stellar performance in his debut film Kai Po Che! in the same year. Parineeti Chopra established herself as an actor in Bollywood after her performance received wide appreciation. Her on-screen chemistry with the late actor was also widely loved. Sushant Singh Rajput was also nominated for the BIG Star Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Role - Male for his performance in the film.

IMAGE- PARINEETI CHOPRA IG