Parineeti Chopra Remembers Sushant, Rishi Kapoor As Shuddh Desi Romance Turns 10

Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Shuddh Desi Romance has completed ten years since release. To mark the day, the Ishaqzaade actress shared a video from the time she filmed for the movie. The video featured glimpses of the actors as they shot some scenes for their romantic drama film. Along with the video, the actress also penned a long note and remembered Sushant and Rishi Kapoor.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor feature in Shuddh Desi Romance.

The film was released in 2013.

The movie talks about modern-day romance and how individuals grapple with the idea of love.

Parineeti Chopra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

On September 6, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a compilation video from the time she shot for Shuddh Desi Romance. The video featured some blooper clips, song shoot clips and shots from the movie. She shared glimpses of Sushant as well as their co-star Vaani Kapoor from the film.

Along with the video, Parineeti also penned a note. She mentioned that time flies and that even though the film was released a decade ago, the “memories are still fresh”. “This movie was a journey full of laughter, hectic shoots but heartwarming moments,” she wrote. Talking about her co-stars, Parineeti noted, “What an experience shooting this film with such legendary actors. Rishi sir we miss you. Sushant, miss you even more. You were one of my favourite co-stars.”

Vaani Kapoor also shares the Shuddh Desi Romance poster

(Shuddh Desi Romance poster | Image: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

Not just Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor also played a pivotal role in the 2013 film. As the film completes 10 years of release, the actress shared the poster on her Instagram story. She did not write anything along the post but simply shared the poster with her followers. Shuddh Desi Romance was directed by Maneesh Sharma and romantic drama explores the concepts of live-in relationships, commitments and arranged marriage setups.