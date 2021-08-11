‘No Place Like Home’: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai After 5 Months, Shares Video

Actor Parineeti Chopra who was staying in London for a long time finally returned to her base in Mumbai. Parineeti has been abroad since the beginning of March. Besides London, she also visited Turkey and Austria. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star was spotted in casuals as she was papped outside the airport. To ensure her comfort, she sported white sneakers and completed her look with a white bag. She took to Instagram and shared a video while documenting her happiness of finally returning back home.

Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai after five months

In the video, she can be seen pepping her head out of the car window as she smiles and shows the empty roads at night in Mumbai. Smiling her way out in the breezy weather, Parineeti wrote, “Back home after 5 months. Had to breathe it in a real way. No place like #Bombay #Home.” The actor even got her first jab in London where her sister Priyanka Chopra looked after her. “Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. @priyankachopra. #Pfizer. P.S. To all those extra smart people in the comments .... selfies get inverted. LEFT ARM it is (sic), she wrote then.

Priyanka and Parineeti had spent an amazing time together in London and the two had even shared pictures of their shenanigans on social media. Parineeti had conducted an 'ask me anything' session on her Instagram and was asked a fun question by a user. The user asked Parineeti whether she could beat her sister Priyanka Chopra in an arm-wrestling match. The question got Priyanka's attention after which she shared an IG story and invited Parineeti for a match. Replying to the user's question, Parineeti said that Priyanka would definitely win an arm-wrestling match against her. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Parineeti was recently seen in The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Saina. Parineeti will be seen next in Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

