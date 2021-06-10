Parineeti Chopra Reveals A 'secret' About Arjun Kapoor, Latter Says 'this Is True'

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starred together for the third time in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar after Ishaqzaade and Namastey England. On June 10, Parineeti took to her Instagram to interact with her fans in a QnA session. One of her fans asked the actor about a secret of Arjun Kapoor. When Parineeti shared a secret, Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram to confirm that what she said is true.

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture collage with Arjun Kapoor. And wrote, "Bahar se brute, andar se softy". Arjun Kapoor reposted Parineeti Chopra's story and gave a confirmation by saying, "this is true" with a wink and a smile emoticon. Check out their stories.

Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parineeti Chopra portrayed the role of Sandeep in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial. She received rave reviews for her portrayal. The actor took to her Instagram to share her experience while working on the role of Sandeep. She penned a note talking about what went behind the making of her character. She shared a still from the movie and wrote, "Sometimes a character takes you into a surreal zone, and even you don’t realise how much you are giving and doing as an actor. It’s like sleeping - you don’t have any control; you wake up, and realise you’ve been lying asleep on a bed the past 8 hours. SANDEEP was that for me. I went into a zone for 3 months and allowed the actor in me to take over. I was more than the roles I had done before this. I wanted to explore that. I shot the film and went to “sleep”. I woke up when you all watched Sandy. When I hear words like “awards”, “comeback”, it makes me emotional. Thank you Dibakar sir, for letting me go to sleep."

About Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie is a story about a man and woman who are two completely different people. Satyendra "Pinky" Dahiya (Arjun Kapoor) is a Haryana police officer while Sandeep Walia (Parineeti Chopra) is a top executive at a bank. However, they come together because of their mistrust, suspicion, and hatred for each other, as they find out that Sandeep's boss is trying to hunt them down.

