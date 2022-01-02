Parineeti Chopra Reveals Advise She Got From Cousin Priyanka Chopra Before Bollywood Debut

Actor Parineeti Chopra has come a long way in Bollywood thanks to a handful of remarkable performances in movies like ​Shuddh Desi Romance, Ishaqzaade, etc. The actor is now readying to mark her Television debut alongside Mithun Chakraborty through the reality show Hunarbaaz. Parineeti also shares a great bond with her cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra and this can be proved from her recent interview.

'Priyanka asked me to carve my own identity': Parineeti

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti was asked about the advice she got from her cousin before foraying into the industry. The Saina actor revealed, "Priyanka asked me to carve my own identity and show the world what I can do". Parineeti was further asked about one thing that she thinks comes casually to her contemporaries, but finds awkward to do. Responding to it, Parineeti mentioned two things. One is that they are very good at self-grooming, styling and taking care of getting ready. The other is their knowledge of films and their knowledge of the industry and making the right connections.

Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming venture Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Not just this, the actor is all set to start shooting for her much anticipated project Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also star Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti has revealed that she is very nervous to go on the sets of Animal because she has to go and perform in front of these 'stalwart' actors. She further added that she is more nervous to perform in front of the director, adding that she is inspired because Vanga said he was happy with her performance.

More on Animal

Animal was announced on January 1, 2021, and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2022. According to the buzz, Ranbir, who is best known for his brooding romantic roles, will take a paradigm shift and portray a dark and intense character in the film. It will be interesting to see whether Ranbir will do justice to the character that seems to be opposite from the roles he has performed so far.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra