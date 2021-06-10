Parineeti Chopra Says She Has Always Looked Up To Her 'lady Crush' Anushka Sharma

On June 9, 2021, Parineeti Chopra opened up her Instagram handle to some questions from her fans that she could answer. One of the fans asked her to say something about Anushka Sharma. She said that she went from handling Anushka's interviews for Band Baaja Baarat to working with her for Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in three months. She then also went on to say that she has looked up to Anushka since then. Anushka reposted Parineeti's reply to her story and sent "Big Hugs" from her side.



Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Q&A

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram handle invited questions from her fans on June 9, 2021. One of the questions here was "Say something about your lady crush Anushka Sharma." Parineeti responded to this question by recalling, "I went from handling her interviews for Band, Baaja, Baarat to becoming her co-star in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl within 3 months. So cool na? Have always looked up to her since that time." Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl also happened to be Parineeti Chopra's debut movie where she played Dimple Chaddha, after which she got her lead role in the film Ishaqzaade.

Parineeti Chopra's Debut

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl starred Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma, and Aditi Sharma in prominent roles. Parineeti played the role of Dimple Chaddha, one of the women that Ranveer Singh's character Ricky dupes. Before this, Parineeti worked with Yash Raj Films, where she managed talents like Anushka Sharma, as she mentioned. She was then roped in for Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl after she went to an acting school.

Parineeti Chopra's movies

Three of Parineeti Chopra's movies released in the year 2021. She was seen in the Ribhu Dasgupta directorial The Girl on the Train which did not fare well with audiences or the critic. Chopra was then seen in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which marked her third film with Arjun Kapoor, and then in the Amole Gupte directorial Saina. Both of these movies garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences. She announced in the same Q&A that she was working the Ranbir on a Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial called Animals.

