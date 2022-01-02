Parineeti Chopra Says She's Nervous To Work With Ranbir Kapoor In 'Animal'; Here's Why

With her tremendous performances in several off-beat movies in 2021, Parineeti Chopra has proved she signs films only for their scripts. The actor had a successful run throughout the year and stood out with her films The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Despite not being able to score a blockbuster opening, the actor's films were lauded by critics and movie buffs. While the actor is now set to share the screen with stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, she recently revealed working with whom made her the most nervous.

Parineeti Chopra has been shooting for her upcoming movie Uunchai for the past few days. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. While the actor also has one of the most awaited films Animal in her kitty, she is all set to soon start the shoot for the movie. Animal is a multi-starrer flick including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol apart from the Ishaqzaade star. As the movie is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti recently confessed she is very nervous to go on the sets of Animal.

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she is nervous to work with Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra was asked to name the film she was most nervous to sign. Parineeti did not take much time to say, "Animal" in her answer. When asked the reason, the actor said she has to go and perform in front of the "stalwart" actors. She further mentioned she is more nervous to perform before the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Parineeti added she is motivated for the director to be happy with her. The Girl On The Train star also sent a message to her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and expressed her love for him and is nervous to work with him.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for the blockbuster Telugu film Arjun Reddy and its remake, Kabir Singh. As the director is also known for having soulful music in his movies, Parineeti Chopra confirmed Animal will also have some great tracks. The film was announced on January 1, 2021. It is scheduled to release on October 2, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra/@ranbir_kapoooor