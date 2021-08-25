Parineeti Chopra Seeks Confirmation From Ranveer After Fan Says ‘he's Become A Father'

After a long time actor Parineeti Chopra interacted with her fans on Instagram while conducting a ‘Ask Me session'. Apart from receiving quirky and hilarious responses, the actor was informed by a fan that Ranveer Singh had become a father. "Ranvir Singh papa ban gaya (sic)”, the fan wrote. This left the actor worried and she sought confirmation from the actor by tagging him in the session.

Parineeti Chopra seeks Ranveer Singh's confirmation on becoming a father

Parineeti promptly tagged the Befikre actor and asked him for confirmation. “Please confirm, Ranveer Singh”, Parineeti wrote. The actor is yet to respond to Parineeti’s comment. Parineeti had quite a roller coaster year as she was traveling and shooting for her upcoming projects abroad despite the ongoing pandemic. She even visited her sister Priyanka Chopra in London and spent some amazing time with her.



Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ranveer recently threw a birthday bash for his mother Anju Bhavani. The pictures and videos from the celebrations have gone viral that showed the actor rejoicing and grooving on peppy tracks along with his family and wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a dreamy wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. They dated for six years before deciding to get married. The two have featured in several iconic films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. They will be seen sharing the screen space again in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ''83. Ranveer plays former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. Ranveer Singh is also set to make his debut soon on the small screen with the TV show, The Big Picture. Parineeti Chopra on the work front has shared screen space with Ranveer in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). They were also seen together in Kill Dil (2014) which also starred Govinda and Ali Zafar.



IMAGE: PARINEETICHOPRA/RANVEERSINGH/Instagram