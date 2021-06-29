Parineeti Chopra Shares A Series Of Selfie Moments From Her Austrian Vacation, See Pics

Parineeti Chopra has been serving major travel goals lately and her pictures have been doing the rounds on social media. The actor had been out of the country from the beginning of March and had not been able to come back in and thus is taking a long vacation. Currently spending time in Austria, Parineeti Chopra’s latest Instagram post saw her share a series of selfies with her followers.

Parineeti Chopra's photos from Europe

The actor posted a set of pictures looking happy and refreshed with Austrian architecture in the backdrop. Sharing the happy selfie series, the actress wrote in the caption, "I take selfies now," letting her followers know that she wasn’t a big fan of the same earlier. The post sees the actor smiling for the lens while posing like a true traveller amidst new roads and buildings.

Parineeti Chopra's photos have been a fan favourite as her followers seem to love the tasteful selfies. Her fans as well as peers rushed to the comments to shower love for the same. While her fans showed appreciation with sweet words and emojis, her co-actor Arjun Kapoor joined in by commenting, "I’ll give u my camera u take mine also."

Earlier in May, the Saina actor had shared a gratitude post for all the love she received for her recent projects. Taking to Instagram while in Turkey, she wrote, "Thankful. Happy. Blessed. The industry and fans have given me unconditional love and appreciation for #TheGirlOnTheTrain #Saina. Old days are back again. Thank you reviewers, thank you audiences."

Parineeti Chopra's movies

The actor had a buzzing year as she started off with the mystery thriller film The Girl on the Train, based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel. She was also seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor, and in the biographical sports film Saina, where she essayed the role of ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actor will next be seen in the crime drama Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film directed by Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is scheduled to premiere on Dussehra 2022.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

