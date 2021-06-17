Parineeti Chopra Shares A Stunning Picture From Her Austrian Vacation; Varun Dhawan Reacts

Parineeti Chopra has had a very busy year with three back-to-back releases. The Shudh Desi Romance actor is currently vacationing in Austria and was in Turkey before that. Pari recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself in the lap of nature in Austria.

Parineeti Chopra's photos

The Girl on the Train actor has been vacationing for quite some time now and recently started sharing pictures from her exotic visits as well. She is currently in Austria and took to her official IG handle to share a breathtaking photo of herself amidst nature. Her caption read, "Arghhh nature! why so beautiful?☀️☁️🌲". In the selfie shared by Pari, she could be seen wearing a black sweatshirt and tied her hair in a top knot. The actor completed her look with a pair of round sunglasses and flaunted her no make-up look.

Netizens react to Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post

The Hasee Toh Phasee star has a following of 32.7 million people on the social networking site and her latest picture from Austria garnered close to 220k likes within just an hour of posting it. Parineeti's fans and followers gushed about her look as well as the serene background in her photo. While Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented saying, "As ....are you .❤️ Beautiful...inside n out. TC", Parineeti's brother Shivang left a hilarious comment and wrote, "My name is Shivang. Not nature! @parineetichopra . Also handsome..not beautiful". Parineeti's friend and fellow actor Varun Dhawan also dropped a heart emoticon on the picture.

Parineeti Chopra's movies

Parineeti Chopra has had a very busy and fruitful year as the actor had three back-to-back releases in early 2021. She starred in the official Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train and stepped into the shoes of actor Emily Blunt, who played the lead in the Hollywood movie. Other than that, Chopra featured in a biopic titled Saina, based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, which hit screens on March 26, 2021. The actor received critical acclaim for her thriller drama film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, wherein she starred opposite actor Arjun Kapoor.

Image - Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.