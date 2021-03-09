Parineeti Chopra Shares Experience Of Filming 'Saina': 'Didn't Take External Pressure'

Saina is a sports biopic where Parineeti Chopra will be portraying the role of ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film is all set to release on March 26, 2021, and is directed by Amol Gupte who is known for his work as a director in Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai. The makers of the film released the trailer on March 8, International Women's Day. At Saina's trailer launch, Parineeti Chopra talked about her upcoming film and whether she felt any pressure while doing the project.

Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal in Saina

Parineeti Chopra said that she didn't feel any kind of external pressure while she was filming the biopic. She elaborated saying, "I had only my pressure and that of my director. I wanted to impress him and work hard to learn the sport. I didn't take any external pressure. The pressure was me, my coach approving what I'm learning, my director approving what I'm looking like on-screen. There was no other pressure."

She also said that she had huge help from Saina Nehwal herself. She mentioned, "We had full support of Saina. She gave us access to her life. I would call her, video call her and she would answer all my questions. That way pressure management was better." READ | Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra react to Chrissy Teigen grooving on 'Jaaneman Aah'

Saina's trailer highlighted the bond shared between the badminton player and her parents — Harvir Singh Nehwal and Usha Rani Nehwal, who also played badminton for some years. The movie also features Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik, and Shubrajyoti Bharat. Take a look at Saina's trailer here.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Netflix thriller film titled The Girl On The Train. The film is based on Paula Hawkin's 2005 classic crime novel of the same name. Actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary are also a part of the cast of The Girl On The Train, which was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Next up for Parineeti Chopra is the theatrical release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial was supposed to release in March 2020 will now release on March 19, this year.