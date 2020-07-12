Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Action Sequence Experience With Heavy Costumes In 'Ishaqzaade'

Actor Parineeti Chopra’s breakthrough film, Ishaqzaade, is still remembered for its story and strong performances. In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded by Yash Raj Films, the actor can be seen talking about her costume selection and her experience of working with it. She also spoke about how it was the first time she tried on a harness for a scene and that was something special for her.

Ishaqzaade is one of the most-loved new-age romantic drama films, which released in the year 2012. In a behind-the-scenes video released by the production house, actor Parineeti Chopra can be seen talking about the costumes that her character Zoya was seen in, and how it affected her shooting schedule to a great extent. In the video, she starts off by talking about wearing all traditional outfits to fit into the role. She speaks about the stunts that she had to do while she was dressed in those traditional outfits.

Parineeti Chopra said that she had two major action sequences in the film. One of them involved her climbing up a pipe to sneak into Parma’s house. She spoke about director Habib and how he wanted the scenes done, no matter what the situation with the costume was. She also highlighted that this was the time when she used a harness in a film for the first time. In the second sequence, she was wearing a pink sharara which was very heavy to carry around. However, she was expected to jump, run, get on a train, and do many more active shots as it was one of the key parts of the film. Parineeti Chopra also said that these efforts are not seen on the screen because the audience won’t be able to say how heavy the costume is. Have a look at the YouTube video posted by Parineeti Chopra here.

About Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade was a romantic drama film that marked the debut of actor Arjun Kapoor. The plot of this film revolved around two youngsters from different political backgrounds and their love story. The film was directed by Habib Faisal who also contributed to the story of the film. Ishaqzaade starred actors like Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Gauhar Khan in key roles.

