Parineeti Chopra Shares Important Fashion Advice With Fans Over COVID Via Instagram

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared some important fashion advice about face masks for fans via her Instagram handle. The actress shared a photo in which she can be wearing black jeans along with a white top and a blue denim jacket. Parineeti accessorized the outfit with a black sling bag, golden hoop earrings and a matching blue face mask.

Parineeti in her caption asked fans to wear a mask, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the lives of many to a halt and disrupted the day-to-day activities of people on a global level. According to the WHO, wearing a mask when outdoors in a time like this, is of utmost importance. However, many people haven't taken the pandemic seriously, ensuing in a host of celebrities urging fans to wear masks via their respective social media handles.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram also featured a caption like this accompanying her recent photo, which read "Match it with your outfit if you like, but WEAR THAT MASK!". Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's latest Instagram post below.

Fans react to Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post

Parineeti Chopra's photos on social media often prompt many responses from her dedicated fanbase. Many of Parineeti's fans left comments on the photo asking fans to wear a mask, expressing how the actress was absolutely right. Many fans left comments agreeing with the actress saying, "yeah everyone should wear a mask" and "true" while other fans left comments praising the actress' look in her latest photo. Many fans expressed how much they loved their favourite actress while others simply left heart and lovestruck emojis for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Parineeti Chopra's latest projects

Parineeti Chopra has been on fire recently with three of the actress' films releasing in the span of exactly one month. The actress recently starred in the Netflix film, The Girl on the Train as Mira Kapoor. She also appeared in titular roles in the films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. The actress' performance in all three of her latest films was revered by critics and audiences alike. Parineeti Chopra has also recently signed on to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Vanga's crime drama film titled Animal. Check out the official announcement for the film below.

